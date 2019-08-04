Aberdeen three-year-old Kyan donating hair to help others

A kind-hearted Aberdeen three-year-old is to donate his locks to charity from his first haircut.

Kyan Keith, from Torry, will face his fears to raise money for the Archie Foundation as well as giving his chopped locks to the Little Princess Trust.

The three-year-old has only ever had his fringe cut by his mum Dani and became scared when he was previously taken to a hairdresser.

Since then, the youngster’s hair has grown to the bottom of his back and can take a long time for swimming teacher Dani to brush.

Kyan decided he wanted to get his hair cut for when he returns to nursery after the summer holidays.

Around 15 inches (39cm) of his hair will be donated to the charity which uses it to create wigs for people who are going through cancer treatment.

Mum Dani, 30, said she was nervous about the haircut, which is to take place on August 6 at Saks in Union Square.

Dani and her partner Chris Johnstone decided to raise money for the Archie Foundation when they saw first-hand the work done by the charity after son Jayden, now 8, was taken into hospital with a head injury when he was five.

So far, £100 of the £300 target has been raised by Kyan.

Dani said: “Jayden had a bad head injury a number of years ago. He had fallen from his bunk beds and hit his head and he was in hospital for around five days.

“It wasn’t a long stay but it was long enough.

“The Archie Foundation helped us by keeping him entertained and explaining everything to us.

“We thought it would be good to be able to give back. We are hoping to raise as much money as we can for the Archie Foundation.”

Dani said she was nervous but excited for her son but was looking forward to not having to brush his long hair again as it can take up to half an hour.

Dani added: “Kyan has always had long hair, even when he was born he had long hair.

“When we got to a point where we needed to take him for a haircut he would freak out. He hated the clippers and scissors.

“I cut my older son’s hair and my partner’s hair and when I would be doing that he would cry and run away. I never wanted to push it on him.

“There was one night where he was having a bath and I was brushing his hair – there were a lot of tugs in it and he didn’t like it.

“It has now got to the point where he is happy to get it cut.

“He’s been in to Saks to have a look and been shown where he is getting his haircut.

“Kyan is looking forward to it, he was telling us that he was excited to be able to help other children.

“He calls them his friends even though he doesn’t know the boys and girls. He wants to help them have hair like him.”

To donate to Kyan’s fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/danielle-keith