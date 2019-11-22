Aberdeen thief caught after leaving shoes at crime scene and fleeing in wellies

A thief who broke into an Aberdeen home while high on drugs was snared by his shoes.

James Taylor, 39, smashed a window to get into a property on Kings Crescent, Aberdeen, and stole a DVD player, which he then pawned.

While in the house, Taylor removed his shoes and then fled in wellies, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Depute fiscal John Richardson told the court the break-in happened on August 13 2018.

The victim, who is known to Taylor, had gone on holiday that day and returned on September 3 to find his property “in a state of upheaval”.

The victim recognised the shoes belonged to Taylor and spoke to him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said: “My client made a full admission to police.

“Taylor had broken the window and actually fallen asleep in the property.”

Mr Maitland told the court Taylor had paid the victim £50 a month since the offence to compensate him. Taylor, whose address was given as Sinclair Road, Aberdeen, admitted breaking into the property.

He was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work within five months.