Aberdeen theatre venues shut following new “social distancing” measures

Aberdeen Performing Arts venues in the city have closed with immediate effect.

His Majesty’s Theatre, The Lemon Tree and the Music Hall have temporarily shut in a bid to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

It follows after the UK Government announced stricter measures for “social distancing”.

As part of this, it has been advised that the public avoids gatherings of any size, including pubs, theatres and other social venues.

Bosses had previously said that some events would still go ahead, including A Monster Calls at His Majesty’s Theatre and those scheduled to take place at The Lemon Tree.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers, said: “Following the UK Government announcement today to step up measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of staff, audiences and artists is our number one priority, we are now closing our venues from this evening, Monday, March 16.

“This is an incredibly complex and fast-moving situation, and it is with a heavy heart we close our venues until further notice.

“We would like to thank our audiences and supporters for all the messages of support we have received during these uncertain times. As an arts charity our livelihood depends on our ticket income and your generosity.”

Those who had purchased tickets for an event will be contacted as soon as possible.