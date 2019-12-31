Aberdeen theatre show cancelled after hundreds claim free tickets

An Aberdeen theatre show has been cancelled, with organisers saying they are questioning their future in the city.

The team behind the Little Mermaid panto at the Tivoli Theatre released special codes allowing customers to get their hands of £5 tickets for the show, which starts on Wednesday.

However, more than 200 people used the same code to claim free tickets for future productions by the group, including Jungle Book and Jack and the Beanstalk, due to show in March and April respectively.

As a result producers have confirmed the Jack and the Beanstalk show has been cancelled with immediate effect.

The show had been due to run between April 10-12 with seven performances.

Anyone who booked tickets using the code for shows other than the Little Mermaid, have had their tickets cancelled.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, the production firm said: “While I appreciate it was our error; as a small business this would destroy us financially and the fact so many people took advantage of a code put out in good faith for one performance of The Little Mermaid only definitely questions our future in Aberdeen and the fact that so many people would be so disloyal and unhonest.”

They added: “We will make a decision in the new year on if there is any future for us beyond The Jungle Book.

“What a horrible way to end the year and after such an enjoyable two years working so hard to bring shows to Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen are the best audiences we get and I absolutely know most of you are the nicest people I’ll ever meet.”