Aberdeen theatre group holds virtual rehearsals for 25th anniversary show

An Aberdeen theatre group has been holding virtual rehearsals in preparation for its 25th anniversary show.

Ragamuffins was forced to stop all face-to-face group rehearsals, held at Torry St. Fittick’s Parish Church, after the Covid-19 outbreak was announced back in March.

The group has also had to postpone their most recent production of Kipps – The New Half a Sixpence Musical due to the temporary closure of the Arts Centre, which was to run from Wednesday May 20 to Friday May 23.

However the production team and children – of over 150 people aged three to 30 – have been continuing with virtual rehearsals in preparation for their new proposed dates.

Group leader and musical director Rhonda Scott thought up the idea for the online sessions as she “felt it was important to keep some sort of continuity going for the members”.

“It was a big shock to the system for everyone to know that these productions, which we’d worked so hard, wouldn’t go ahead,” she added.

“So almost immediately I launched into online rehearsals with the principal characters for Kipps.

“We also wanted to keep the rest of our members motivated so we have been setting them company challenges along the way for them all to participate in.

“Over the weeks we’ve done singing challenges encouraging them to post performances of their favourite show songs on our Facebook page, dancing challenges where they perform a solo routine, and photographic challenges to give us an insight into what they’ve been getting up to in lockdown.

“It’s been really great as many of our past and even original members from 25 years ago have been joining in the fun.

“It’s really highlighted the family spirit of the group which is amazing.”

The group has been using Zoom to carry out the online sessions focusing on music and dialogue, which Rhonda says “has had its challenges”.

“Using a platform like Zoom and making it work very much depends on how good the connection is for everyone,” Rhonda added.

“There are also sound delays to deal with. This means the children participating in the rehearsal are required to be quiet and listen to what I’m saying – you can’t really have more than one person talking at once.

“This, as you can imagine, has proved to be a bit of a challenge as they’re a lively bunch.”

Rhonda started Ragamuffins in 1994 and it has since resulted in the launch of three further theatre groups including Minimuffins, Leading Lights and Stage 4.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Ragamuffins, so the members are aiming to perform their production from Wednesday November 11 to Friday November 13 before the year end.

Leading Lights will be able to bring their production of the musical Jekyll & Hyde to the Arts Centre in January next year, with a date to be officially confirmed.

Rhonda said: “As soon as lockdown was announced our administrator, Alison Forsyth, was in touch with the Arts Centre to try and secure new dates for the productions.

“The Arts Centre have been extremely helpful throughout this crisis and Kipps is scheduled for the end of November.

“Aberdeen has a vibrant theatre scene, with many talented companies for both kids and adults and we’re all hurting right now.

“But I do know, that when the shows are back, we will all be supporting each other big time.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day