Aberdeen theatre bosses seeking ‘further clarification’ from government on coronavirus public event ban

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts will ask the government for “further clarification” on the decision to ban public gatherings of more than 500 people.

The company behind His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree confirmed they were seeking guidance following the advice issued by the Scottish Government.

Earlier today Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the Scottish Government has taken the decision to advise that gatherings of more than 500 people be cancelled from the start of next week.

She said a clear definition will be provided, but the advice relates to gatherings that potentially have an impact on emergency services.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Performing Arts said: “The wellbeing of all our visitors and staff is our number one priority and we continue to monitor the situation regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) very closely.

“We are taking advice from the World Health organisation, UK and Scottish Government and NHS Scotland.

“Following the recommendation from the Scottish Government today to step up the response and restrict public gatherings of 500 or more that require mass police and ambulance presence, we are seeking further clarification and awaiting guidance from Cobra in order to assess the implications for Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“We have already issued advice to staff and have implemented precautionary measures.”

