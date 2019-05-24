Aberdeen Tesco store hit by van to reopen ‘as soon as possible’

The firm behind an Aberdeen shop hit by a van has pledged to reopen “as soon as possible”.

As reported in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express, the driver of a John Menzies Distribution van swerved to avoid an animal on North Deeside Road, Cults, crashing into the store.

The vehicle smashed into a branch of Tesco Express and the Bank of Scotland, with both suffering damage to the shop fronts including broken windows and bent beams.

A section of the road was closed until 7.45am.

Just hours after the incident, which took place at 5.25am yesterday, Tesco bosses pledged to reopen the store to the public quickly.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are shocked to hear of this incident and grateful that no colleagues were hurt.

“We are working with the appropriate authorities to address the structural damage and are assisting police in their inquiries.

“We will seek to open the store as soon as it is safe to do so.

“In the meantime, customers are able to shop at our Great Western Road Express.”

John Menzies Distribution also launched a probe into the circumstances of the incident.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a collision at 5.25am on North Deeside Road in Cults, Aberdeen.

“There are no reported injuries and we have already commenced our investigation into the incident.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the driver had swerved to avoid an animal on the road. They were not able to provide any further details of the animal.

The supermarket was the worst effected of the two stores, with the Bank of Scotland branch sustaining a partially broken window.

Staff arrived for their shift at Tesco but were turned away due to the carnage caused by the van.

Bank of Scotland declined to comment.