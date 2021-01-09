Aberdeen Tesco store and petrol station shut for five weeks during refit

An Aberdeen supermarket will be closed for several weeks so it can undergo a refit.

The Tesco Express store on King Street is closed as of today so the interior of the shop can be refurbished.

Due to the scale of the works, the petrol station will also be closed while the refit is ongoing.

No exact timescale has yet been set for the works, but bosses expect the work to take around five weeks.

It is hoped customers will be able to resume shopping in the store in mid-February.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Our King Street store will be closed for refurbishment. All other Tesco stores in Aberdeen are open as normal.

“We look forward to bringing our customers a refreshed King street Tesco Express store when we re-open in February.”