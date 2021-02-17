Aberdeen Tesco shoppers can give three major charities funding boost

Shoppers in Aberdeen will be able to give three charities a boost.

Tesco stores across the Granite City are supporting the Tesco Health Charity Partnership’s appeal to raise money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK February 26 to 28.

Customers can make a donation by rounding up their shop in-store to the nearest £1 at self-service checkouts. All funds raised will go directly to the three charities.

Due to the pandemic, each charity has already seen its income reduced drastically due to the cancellation of fundraising events and temporary closure of shops.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “Our customers have always been so generous in helping us support such good causes, and there’s never been a more important time as now to give a little help to power the life-changing work of Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.”

Kath Abrahams from Diabetes UK, Caro Evans of Cancer Research UK and Claire Sadler from the British Heart Foundation, directors of the three charities, have spoken of the importance of donations.

In a joint statement they said, “For everyone living with, or at risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and diabetes, the last year has been especially frightening and difficult, with many at an increased risk of serious complications as a result of Covid-19.

“The work our charities do, the research we fund, and the support we provide to millions of people is needed now more than ever, but we are only able to continue thanks to the generosity of people across the UK. We are grateful to Tesco customers for their unwavering support over the years, which has and will continue to ensure that we can fight the corner of those who need us the most.”