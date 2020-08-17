Aberdeen Tesco branches to hold additional collections for food banks

Aberdeen Tesco stores are to hold an extra summer food collection to support the Trussell Trust and FareShare.

Special donation points will be set up at every Tesco Superstore and Extra store from August 20 to 22, with customers being asked to donate essential items of long-life food.

Tesco will top up all customer donations with an additional 20% donation in cash to the two charities.

The initiative comes after FareShare saw its highest ever demand for food from the thousands of local charities and community groups it supports, whilst the Trussell Trust has seen demand at food banks soar by more than 80%.

Tesco director David Page said: “This is a really challenging time for the two charities because of the big rise in demand for food.

“Our customers have responded with incredible generosity to our food collections in the past, donating more than 39 million meals.

“I hope they will give generously again because there are a lot of people that need a helping hand and this appeal will make a real difference to them.”

Jonny Astill, the Trussell Trust’s area manager for Aberdeen, said: “As we look to the coming months, more people than ever are likely to need to use a food bank.

“Every donation made during Tesco’s summer food collection will help food banks in our network provide the best possible emergency help to people referred.”