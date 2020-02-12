Aberdeen tennis star who triumphed at Wimbledon seven times dies aged 85

An Aberdeen Wimbledon champion has died at the age of 85.

Jimmy Wood won seven titles at the famed tennis tournament in his 50s, 60s and 70s.

Long before Andy Murray lifted the singles crown at the London venue, Mr Wood was courting success.

He was the north-east champion 25 times and competed in the prestigious International Tennis Federation World Super-Seniors in Australia.

A former goalkeeper at Banks O’Dee FC, he was a well-known figure throughout the region and once explained why tennis meant so much to him.

He said: “It’s a game from the cradle to the grave, from being a tiny kid to an old-age pensioner like myself.

“I won my first senior title at the National Veterans Grass Courts Championships in 1994 and I’ve been adding to it ever since.”

He and his wife Jacqueline had eight sons – Stephen, David, Michael, Jimmy, Robbie, Peter, Calum and Sean – and they have all enjoyed tennis, while Calum represented Scotland at hockey.

Colin Fleming, the Scottish player who won eight ATP doubles titles and starred for Britain in the Davis Cup, described Mr Wood as a “legend” and added: “He was so intense on court, but it paid off.”