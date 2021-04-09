An Aberdeen tennis initiative and a coach have been shortlisted for prestigious national awards.

Chrysalis Tennis, a programme that supports young people with down syndrome through sessions at Aberdeen Tennis Centre, and Mike Aitken are among the finalists of the Tennis Scotland Awards 2021.

Chrysalis Tennis has been shortlisted for the Disability Award, an accolade that recognises venues, groups, organisations and programmes that responded positively to Covid-19 restrictions for the benefit of people with an impairment or long-term health condition.

Mike Aitken, whose involvement in the sport started as a junior at Rubislaw Tennis Club, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The accolade honours individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to tennis for more than 30 years.

The Tennis Scotland Awards 2021 aim to recognise the contribution of individuals, clubs, programmes and competitions which played a key role in helping tennis to thrive last year as participation continued to grow across the nation.

© Supplied by Andrew Fitzsimmons

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “The response of the tennis community played a pivotal role in enabling the safe resumption of tennis in 2020.

“This year, more than ever before, it feels important to acknowledge exceptional contributions which are being made within our sport.

“The Awards provide the perfect platform to celebrate the success stories of the year. With nominations of a particularly high standard, each shortlisted nominee should be very proud of their achievement.”

In total, 27 nominees have been announced across 10 separate categories, with the eventual winners subsequently securing a place at the LTA British Tennis Awards.

Winners of the awards will be announced online on Friday April 23, with a ceremony to be held at a later date.

Among the winners last year was Yvonne Birnie, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding services to Rothiemurchus and Aviemore Tennis Club.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s number-one ranked women’s player, Maia Lumsden, earned the International Player of the Year Award, whilst the 12U Boys North County Cup Team received recognition for magnificent performances and team spirit which secured their title of Team of the Year.

To learn more about the awards, visit www.tennisscotland.org or follow @TennisScotland on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.