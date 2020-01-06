Aberdeen tenants hit out at landlord announcing rent increase days after Christmas

Aberdeen tenants have criticised a social housing landlord for announcing a rent increase over the festive period.

Sanctuary Housing wrote to the tenants of some of its 1,400 north-east properties to say their rent will rise in July.

Many of the households affected received the letters on December 27, drawing criticism from some recipients about the timing.

John Inglis, 35, of Tillydrone, said: “It was a bit of a kick in the teeth that they have chosen this time of year to send out the letters.

“I don’t recall them writing to us about these things so early in other years – it has always been around mid-January.

“Instead, we enjoyed Christmas Day and then were told two days later that we would have even less money available for the family in a few months from now,” said Mr Inglis, a father of two.

Like most social housing providers, Sanctuary increases some rent rates annually in line with the rate of inflation.

It has given tenants the choice of raising rent by one of three amounts and a consultation process is now taking place.

Some tenants have voiced concerns they will have to move out if rents go up too much.

Another Sanctuary tenant, who asked not to be named, said: “They will probably go for the 4% rise.

“I think everyone understands why they are doing it, because the cost of everything they pay for also goes up.

“But it’s hard on us, especially hearing it at Christmas.”

The tenant added: “The last increase was hard enough but this one could mean we have to move out.

“I know we’re not the only people in this situation and others are also saying they may need to move.

“To have that weighing on your mind at Christmas was quite miserable to be honest.”

A Sanctuary Housing spokesman said: “We have dedicated staff who can provide support to tenants in need of it.

“This can be direct support or signposting people to other services that can provide advice.”

Sanctuary’s website provides guidance for tenants needing support.

It says: “If you find it hard to pay your rent, let us know as soon as possible.

“Our trained officers offer impartial and confidential advice to help you maximise your income, reduce your arrears and budget and deal with debt.”

The spokesman added: “The letter provides details of a consultation process and we welcome tenants’ views.

“We wanted to give people as much time as possible to contribute to that process.

“Inflation causes the services provided to Sanctuary tenants to rise and so the rental rise is aimed at covering that.

“However, the views of the tenants determine the level of the rise.”