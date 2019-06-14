Aberdeen tenant’s court threat over chuckies row

An Aberdeen tenant has vowed to sue a housing association after becoming embroiled in a row about chuckies.

Peter Leishman pays Langstane Housing Association £18 a month to do the gardening at his home in Copper Beech Court in Garthdee and claims they have not done it since August.

The 40-year-old claims to have fallen over on a path in the garden having tripped over chuckies before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Oil worker Mr Leishman claims to have been bed ridden due to back and leg problems suffered in the fall and said he has not been able to look for work as a result.

He is now demanding compensation from Langstane, blaming them for his injuries.

Langstane admits it failed to do the gardening and said it is refunding tenants, but has not admitted liability for Mr Leishman’s injuries.

“I welcome the fact that they have given refunds in recognition of how much they have fallen short. That only happened when the Evening Express got involved and Langstane need to do much better and fully admit their mistakes,” said Mr Leishman, who fell in his garden in April.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added: “I was in so much pain. The path was in such bad condition because of all the chuckies that I’m surprised nobody fell earlier.

“I was taken to hospital by ambulance and it hurt a lot. All the discs in my back are in the wrong place and my leg is numb and tingling.

“I am bed-ridden all the time and the doctor is here a lot.

“I’ve not been able to look for work. How is anyone on an oil platform going to give me a job when I wouldn’t have a chance of passing a medical?

“I want Langstane to compensate me for my injuries and I want them to do better next time.

“If you pay £18 for a service, you expect for it to be done.”

A Langstane Housing Association spokeswoman said the issues had been investigated.

She said: “We acknowledge there have been issues with the grounds maintenance at Copper Beech Court.

“Action was taken to remedy matters but when a sustained improvement was not achieved the works were re-tendered and a new contractor appointed.”

The new contractor began work this week, she said.

She added: “We recognise the grounds maintenance service fell far below the standards our tenants can expect from us.

“All tenants received a refund of their gardening charge from October 2018 to February.

“A further refund covering the period March to June 2019 will be made in due course.

“Langstane will update tenants and provide a full apology as soon as practical.

“We are confident an improvement will be seen in the coming weeks as our new contractor takes over maintenance of the site.

“With regards to the incident involving the tenant’s fall, we cannot comment as it may come to the attention of our insurers.”