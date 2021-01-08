Aberdeen teens win investment in business plan

Budding entrepreneurs from an Aberdeen secondary school have received a funding boost as a reward for their business ideas.

A group of youngsters from Hazlehead Academy set up an enterprise selling handwash, sanitiser and soaps as part of a project run by Young Enterprise Scotland.

The initiative is being supported by CityFibre, which is in the process of installing superfast broadband infrastructure across Aberdeen.

The company invested in social media training and a specialised workshop for the young people taking part in the project.

The group picked up an award for their wide range of products and, as a result, have won investment to help grow their business plans.

The Hazlehead pupils were joined by youngsters from Lochend Community High School in Glasgow and George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, who both also won prizes for their business ideas.

Elaine Doherty, CityFibre’s regional lead for Scotland, said: “Young Enterprise Scotland is helping to shape the next generation of Scottish entrepreneurs.

“The teams from Lochend, George Watson’s and Hazlehead all grasp just how important digital is to businesses today, whether that is social media or an e-commerce platform.

“All the winning teams have shown real creativity in how they have developed their products, and everyone at CityFibre looks forward to seeing how they continue to develop in the months ahead.”

Geoff Leask, chief executive of Young Enterprise Scotland, added: “Having this support from CityFibre has enabled us to add real value to the Company Programme this year when students have had to adapt to the new reality of working even more in a digital world.”