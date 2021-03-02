Aberdeen teen’s hopes TikTok track will bring joy to others during lockdown

An Aberdeen teenager has shared her experiences of trying to adapt to leaving school during lockdown in a music video posted on TikTok

Fed up with missing out on her traditional university experiences due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Karli Gordon, picked up her ukulele and wrote an original tune called Nicola Says.

With lyrics like “I’m only 17, this isn’t what my life should be” and “Don’t leave the house, and it’s getting me down” the song details the experiences many people her age are facing.

The former Bucksburn Academy pupil composed the number on a ukulele which she bought and learned to play during the first lockdown last spring.

Karli, who is now studying politics at Aberdeen University, said: “I bought my ukulele at the start of the last lockdown and used videos to learn how to play it.

“I was just bored, messing about and the song came to me. I was not sure about putting it on Tik Tok but I thought somebody could get some joy out of it.”

Nicola Says

Working in HB, trying to get my degree

But I’m only 17, this isn’t what my life should be

Singing in fast cars, weekends sneaking into bars,

Late night picnics, staring at the stars

But we can’t, because… Nicola Says

Don’t leave the house, and it’s getting me down

I wish I could see my f*****g friends

Because I miss them loads, all the school day jokes

Just wanna go back to Summer 2019

Things were going nicely, daily trips for ice cream

But we can’t, because… Nicola Says

Her dad Neil Gordon said he is proud of his daughter and her song.

Neil said: “When the lockdown kicked in she was just stuck in her room. She has been speaking about her issues.

“She got the ukulele and in a few minutes, she had this song. I feel so proud of her.

“The song is just how she feels about everything that is going on just now.

“Karli wants to be a modern studies teacher and she is learning about politics at university but most of the learning is online.”

Neil said music is important to the family and they usually try to attend as many concerts as possible.

He said: “We’re always going to gigs together and it is the really modern stuff we listen to.

“We used to go down to Glasgow for gigs but mainly in Aberdeen. We both have quite a wide taste in music.”