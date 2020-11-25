Aberdeen teenagers unveil lockdown mural

A group of Aberdeen youngsters have today spoken of their pride after showing off a mural they helped create.

The artwork, which is made up of different silhouettes and uplifting messages, can be found at Woodside Community Centre.

It is on the side of the building as well as along the access ramp which leads to the centre’s front door.

Children from the Fersands and Fountain Community Project worked with a mystery graffiti artist on the painting.

The initiative was funded by Start the Change, which aims to raise European citizens’ awareness of the importance of a joint effort to contribute to ending poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring peace and prosperity for all.

There were 17 sustainable development goals to choose from with the group from Fersands and Fountain deciding to focus on goal three, Good Health and Wellbeing.

The teenagers chose to concentrate on the protective factors which helped them throughout the pandemic including regular exercise, taking up a new hobby and connecting with others.

Their mural features a number of messages like ‘Kindness’, ‘Rock the Lockdown’, ‘Wellbeing’ and ‘Caring.’

Marcelina Zamlynska, 13, said: “The mural is basically designed for everyone in the community to think that we are all together and we are thinking about each other.

“It was a great idea to do this so everyone, during lockdown especially, realise they’re not alone.

“We took a picture and our secret artist cut our shapes out and we were spray painting them.”

Kacpar Remer, 16, said: “I’m pretty proud that we managed to gather as a community and do all this to spread awareness.

“It is trying to show that even in these tough situations we can still band together and do something.

“Everyone on this wall is part of the community.”

Igor Popkowicz, 12, said: “I’m really impressed with what we have done and I’m shocked it only took us two ours.

“We were trying to show that lockdown was bad but this mural was good.”

The artist involved in the mural, who uses the tag ‘Fitlike Art’, said: “I’ve been very impressed by the commitment and engagement of the youths. The mural project has been such a great experience – their ideas have brought such a sense of energy and positivity.”

Claire Whyte, a community worker at Fersands, said ‘it’s amazing that the young people are able to have a voice and showcase something so powerful and relevant in such a crazy time, it’s a very exciting project in the heart of their own community.

“I’m extremely proud of all our local young people for coming together and being so passionate and committed to such a fantastic project. In a time where Coronavirus is dividing the generations’ young people are not taking the virus seriously – they are spreading it’ it’s great to have a positive approach to how young people are trying to encourage the community to support each other.”

Lindsay Dunbar, the Global Youth Officer for Start the Change, added: “Young people are facing so many changes just now and it’s fantastic to support a group being so compassionate about the needs of others as well as themselves.

“Art is a brilliant way of highlighting the positive actions we can take whether you are based in the north of Scotland or the rest of the world, we are so inter-linked now.”