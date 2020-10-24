Aberdeen teenagers create eye-catching mural at community centre

A group of teenagers have designed an eye-catching mural at an Aberdeen community centre.

The artwork, which has been installed at Woodside Community Centre, was created by youngsters from the Fersands and Fountain Community Project.

The initiative was funded by Start the Change, which aims to raise European citizens’ awareness of the importance of a joint effort to contribute to ending poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring peace and prosperity for all.

There were 17 sustainable development goals to choose from with the group from Fersands and Fountain deciding to focus on goal three, Good Health and Wellbeing.

The teenagers chose to concentrate on the protective factors which helped them throughout the pandemic including regular exercise, taking up a new hobby and connecting with others.

Kacper Remer, 16, was one of those involved in the project.

The St Machar Academy pupil said: “I am very proud to be part of this project and I think it is extremely helpful to raise awareness of these issues within the community.

“I believe the artwork sends a message that no matter how hard things seem, there is always light if you look for it.

“I have met some really interesting people on this project including workers at Mental Health Aberdeen and the manager of Start The Change.

“I’m very proud to be part of Fersands and all the things we can achieve.”

Lindsay Dunbar, global youth officer for Start the Change, said: “Young people are facing so many changes just now and it’s fantastic to support a group being so compassionate about the needs of others as well as themselves.

“Art is a brilliant way of highlighting the positive actions we can take whether you are based in the north-east of Scotland or the rest of the world, we are so interlinked now.”

With the help and expertise of a local street artist, the youths hope to create a buzz and get the community talking about good mental health.

The artist, ‘Fitlike Art’, said: “I’ve been very impressed by the commitment and engagement of the teenagers.

“The mural project has been such a great experience and their ideas have brought such a sense of energy and positivity.”

Claire Whyte, a community worker at Fersands and Fountain, added: “It’s amazing that the young people can have a voice and showcase something so powerful and relevant in such a crazy time.

“It’s a very exciting initiative in the heart of their own community and I’m extremely proud of all our local young people for coming together and being so passionate and committed to such a fantastic project.

“In a time where coronavirus is dividing the generations, it’s great to have a positive approach to how young people are trying to encourage the community to support one another.”