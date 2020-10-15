Aberdeen teenager to take part in BBC Children in Need and The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge

An Aberdeen teenager is to take part in an iconic challenge for Children in Need.

BBC Children in Need and The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge, which has seen presenter Matt Baker travel thousands of miles alongside children and young people, is back for its 10th year.

Sixteen-year-old Lauren Yule, from Aberdeen, is one of the riders joining Matt this year.

Lauren was born with Turner Syndrome, Bone Dysplasia, and Dwarfism which affects her both emotionally and physically and means she is often in a lot of pain.

Since Lauren was born she has undergone 12 operations to enable her to walk more easily. Due to the surgeries, Lauren has missed a lot of school and has often felt isolated.

This year will see the annual challenge tell the powerful stories of its heroic young riders but with a different format due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The team plan to ride the equivalent of Matt’s first solo Rickshaw ride in 2011, from Edinburgh to London – 332 miles in a straight line – but from within the iconic grounds of ‘Glorious’ Goodwood.

They will take on the mammoth challenge, starting on Friday, November 6 and will have to cover a variety of terrains to reach their target each day in time for a live broadcast on The One Show each evening at 7pm.

© Courtesy BBC Children in Need

Lauren loves singing and performing and was introduced to the charity Music 4 U when she was five years old.

Music 4 U has enabled Lauren to express herself and develop her self-confidence and social skills.

The charity has been receiving funding from BBC Children in Need for several years and they deliver performing arts classes to children and young people of all abilities.

Lauren said: “I am excited to be joining Team Rickshaw this year and I’m determined to prove to myself that I can overcome the challenges I face.

“I want to share my story in the hope that I can help show the world that having a disability doesn’t mean you can’t succeed.”

Music 4 U in Aberdeen currently receives a three-year grant of £30,000 from BBC Children in Need to deliver accessible performance, art, and music classes for children and young people with additional support needs.

The classes give young people the opportunity to have fun, make new friends, develop new skills, and develop their confidence whilst raising their aspirations for the future.

The team will be riding a rickshaw which was designed and built by McLaren Group engineers in 2018.

The vehicle was custom built to be accessible to a wider range of riders.

The One Show viewers will be able to follow Team Rickshaw’s progress on the show each day, but for real-time updates on how the team are getting on, follow BBC CiN and The One Show on social media.