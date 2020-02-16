Aberdeen teenager passes go as board game launched by school

An Aberdeen school has launched a new board game designed by one of its pupils.

The Lochside Academy Game is the brainchild of 13-year-old Sean-Paul Gordon and is designed to help with pupils’ health.

It involves players making their way from Marischal College to Lochside Academy via city landmarks Union Square and Aberdeen Beach.

Along the way, players landing on specific squares will be able to pick up cards with positive messages, helping them move forward a number of spaces.

The not-for-profit board game is being produced by Compass Printing for use by young people at Lochside Academy and the six primary schools in the surrounding area.

Sean-Paul said: “I was playing a life-skills board game with my friend and I thought I should design one that everyone would be able to use.”