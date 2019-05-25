Aberdeen teenager Cara becomes youngest bus driver in Scotland

An Aberdeen teenager has become the youngest bus driver in Scotland.

Cara McGregor is following in the footsteps of her parents by driving buses for a leading public transport firm in the city – at the age of 18.

The teenager decided to pursue a career with First Bus after realising how much she enjoyed being out on the road behind the wheel of a car.

Her mum Lisa works at the firm as a driver trainer, although she was not involved in teaching her daughter – and her dad Reg McGregor was also a bus driver.

The teenager’s grandfather Jim Franklin also worked for the company for 37 years before he retired.

Cara said: “I love driving. After I passed my car test, I wanted to get out there and drive a bus.

“It runs in our family and I wanted to keep it going.

“When I told my mum I wanted to drive a bus she told me I’d be fine.

“And my dad told me to go for it and said it was great. He did it for almost 30 years.”

Mum Lisa, 39, recently took up the role of training up the next generation of drivers and is proud of her daughter’s achievement.

She said: “We are quite close. It is weird seeing her driving a bus, however she is following a long line of us who have worked as bus drivers, including her granddad and dad.”

Cara passed her Passenger Carrying Vehicle licence in March. She was then paired up with another driver to get experience of driving city routes for a few weeks before taking on the new role on her own.

Operations director for First Aberdeen David Phillips said: “Congratulations to Cara on being the youngest PCV licence holder in service within Scotland.

“I hope Cara’s story inspires more women to consider a career in the bus industry with First.”