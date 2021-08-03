Aberdeen teenager, 13, reported missing urged to get in touch with family

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Byron area of Northfield in Aberdeen.

Ellie Willox was last seen at around 3.30am on Tuesday morning, August 3.

She is described as being white, 5ft 2in tall and of slim build with long brown hair.

She is believed to be wearing a grey hooded top, black legging and black Vans trainers with a white sole.

Police are appealing for assistance from the public to help trace her.

Sergeant Claire Smith, from Mastrick Police Station, said: “Ellie has never been missing before and so both her family and police are anxious to trace her.

“If you have any information as to where she is or know something that will help police find her, then please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 0344 of Tuesday, August 3.

“We’d also ask Ellie herself to come home or get in touch with family or police as soon as possible. She is not in any trouble, everyone just wants her home safe and well.”