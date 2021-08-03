Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen teenager, 13, reported missing urged to get in touch with family

By Ellie Milne
03/08/2021, 5:23 pm
Ellie Willox has been reported missing from Aberdeen

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Byron area of Northfield in Aberdeen.

Ellie Willox was last seen at around 3.30am on Tuesday morning, August 3.

She is described as being white, 5ft 2in tall and of slim build with long brown hair.

She is believed to be wearing a grey hooded top, black legging and black Vans trainers with a white sole.

Police are appealing for assistance from the public to help trace her.

Sergeant Claire Smith, from Mastrick Police Station, said: “Ellie has never been missing before and so both her family and police are anxious to trace her.

“If you have any information as to where she is or know something that will help police find her, then please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 0344 of Tuesday, August 3.

“We’d also ask Ellie herself to come home or get in touch with family or police as soon as possible. She is not in any trouble, everyone just wants her home safe and well.”