Aberdeen teen Lewis ‘genuinely just wants to help people’ in his community

An Aberdeen teenager is encouraging other youngsters to get out and volunteer in their communities.

Lewis McGregor, 16, from Northfield, is fundraising for the foodbank at Tillydrone Community Flat in a bid to help struggling families.

He originally started working with charity Future Choices, which is based at the Inchgarth Community Centre, before setting his sights on a different challenge.

The former Northfield Academy pupil said: “I started volunteering with Future Choices a few months back and it really is a great charity.

“It’s based in a nice community centre, and getting everyone out of their houses and spending time with them is well worth it.

“It’s really important to get young people out volunteering, it keeps them off the streets and occupied, and the stories you get out of the people you interact with are amazing.

“You can say hello to someone and get a 20-minute conversation out of it, you can’t beat it.

“When David, who runs Future Choices, told me there was an opportunity to get involved with fundraising for a foodbank I was more than happy to get involved.”

Future Choices chairman David Forbes said Lewis enjoys giving back to the community.

He added: “Prior to Future Choices Lewis had never done any voluntary work and it was only when he was inspired by a friend who volunteered for us that he saw the value of helping those with disabilities. A lot of people his age are motivated by money but he genuinely just wants to help people.”

Lewis will continue to help the charity, which was founded in 2008, to provide social inclusion and recreational activities for the disabled community. It allows some of the most vulnerable people in society to get out and about. So far his efforts to help the foodbank have raised £100.

David added: “I think it’s brilliant that he is encouraging other young people to stop lazing around in the house and get out there and make a difference.

“Not only does it make you feel great but it makes a huge difference in improving your CV and employment prospects.”

Visit future-choices.org.uk to find out more about Future Choices or to donate.

Alternatively, contact David Forbes on 07821 700046.