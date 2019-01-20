Aberdeen teenager gives up chocolate to raise cash for foodbank

An Aberdeen teenager helped donate hundreds of pounds of food to a foodbank by giving up chocolate for a month.

Tamzin McGowan from Bridge of Don, a self-confessed chocoholic, put her sweet tooth to the test by giving up the sugary treat.

The 13-year-old didn’t have any chocolate throughout November and raised £320 after being sponsored by family and friends.

Money raised was then used to buy food which was donated to the TLC Foodbank.

Three trolleys’ worth of food were delivered to the foodbank before Christmas.

Two years ago, Tamzin gave up chocolate for two weeks and managed to raise £400 for Charlie House.

Mum Jade McGowan, 36, said: “She just made alternative choices. Instead of chocolate ice cream she had vanilla, same with cereal and sweets. She was fine at home but found it harder when she was at school as many of her friends had chocolate at lunchtime.

“Tamzin was delighted with the amount she raised and is so thankful to everyone who sponsored her.

“It took us about three hours to do all the shopping, she decided to go to Aldi to get more food items for the money she raised.

“The boot and back seats of the car were packed with food.

“We had been in regular contact with one of the volunteers at TLC Foodbank, who gave us a list of the usual food items that were always needed, like pasta, tinned veg and soups, and long-life milk.”