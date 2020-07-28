Aberdeen technology firm in running for award

An Aberdeen technology firm is in the running for a major business award.

Appetite for Business has been named as a finalist in the Entrepreneurial Spirit category as part of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The awards take place on Wednesday, September 23 and previous winners include Ellon-based Brewdog. .

Appetite for Business will go head-to-head with other contenders from Scotland and Northern Ireland before, potentially, progressing to the UK finals.

Cheryl Newman, the company’s founder and CEO, said: “Being selected as a regional finalist, amongst other amazing entrepreneurs, for the dedication and growth of our business is a huge accomplishment. It is especially welcome at a time when all businesses are facing daily challenges and working to survive and adapt.

“Our customers are at the heart of all that we do, and this is reflected in the personal service we provide and the customer loyalty we retain. I want to recognise my colleagues who have continued to work tirelessly during these unprecedented times; this is very much a team effort.

“There are some incredible stories, as well as several fantastic finalists from the north-east, so to receive this national recognition from some of the best names in the business is very humbling. Having the opportunity to benefit from the eco-system of business support that these prestigious awards provide, and the opportunity to connect with the other outstanding businesses shortlisted, is a reward in itself.”