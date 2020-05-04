Aberdeen team creates care boxes for long-term hospital patients

An Aberdeen woman aims to make life easier for patients in hospital by putting together boxes of essential items for them.

Laura McWilliam, 34, is organising the campaign alongside her friends Linda Cleary and Mandy Wilson.

The trio want to provide people who are staying in hospital long term with a box of items including toiletries, magazines and snacks to keep their spirits up.

And they are hoping to reach as many people as possible in hospitals across the north-east.

Laura, who lives in Sheddocksley, started the campaign because of her own experience of being in hospital.

A trained nurse, she was struck down by a rare neurological condition and now uses a wheelchair.

She said: “The NHS staff are doing an amazing job right now in really difficult circumstances and everyone should be really grateful for what they are doing.

“But there are also a lot of people who will be in hospital and it’s really important that they are not forgotten about.

“A lot of people will be stuck in hospital for the long term, and due to the current circumstances, their families may not be able to visit them.

“It is not a nice situation to be in and you need to feel like people are giving you support.

“Even being able to have a wash with something that isn’t what they hand out to everyone can lift people’s spirits. I saw it and I had experience of it when I was in hospital myself.”

Laura, Linda and Mandy have set an initial target of £500 to buy items for those in hospital and a crowdfunding page has been set up.

But the trio are also taking donations of items which could be put in the boxes.

Laura said: “We are just looking to get this shared as widely as we possibly can because we want to help as many people as possible. There will be a lot of people in hospitals across Aberdeen and the rest of the north-east who might be in need of a bit of help and would really benefit from receiving one of these boxes. Hospitals can be a really lonely place, especially if your family are unable to visit.

“It might not be possible to reach everyone who’s in hospital, but if we can get something to those people who are long-term patients that would be a good start.

“It’s really important that we get the word out there.”

To donate visit bit.ly/2VQXAIi

