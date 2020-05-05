Video: Aberdeen teachers use the force to send message to pupils

A group of Aberdeen teachers have used the power of the force to show pupils how much they miss them during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Staff from Hazlehead School created their very own Stars Wars video to send a message to the children currently at home during the coronavirus crisis.

It makes use of the space film franchise’s famous phrase ‘May the Force Be With You’ to inspire the youngsters during the pandemic.

The video was released yesterday to coincide with World Star Wars Day and it shows the school’s staff, including the school minister, in a series of short, funny homemade clips, doing their best Star Wars character impersonations.

It was the brainchild of Head Teacher Barbara Jones and teacher Jude Davidson, who assembled the WhatsApp clips into the 12 minute video over the weekend, uses the famous film series to encourage children to remain strong, cope with challenges, look after each other and do the right things just like a Jedi knight.

Aberdeen City Council’s Education Operational Councillor John Wheeler, paid tribute to the staff who took part in the video: “What a fantastic idea by Barbara and Jude! My thanks go out to them and all the staff at Hazlehead who took part.

“They might not win any Oscars with their performances, but they really will have enthused the children with inspiring messages that Yoda himself would be proud of.

“Equally importantly, they have gone that extra mile to make their pupils smile during these challenging times and shown just how much the children are valued and missed during the current lockdown”.