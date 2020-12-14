Aberdeen teachers’ union urges ministers to ‘think about’ Covid-19 vaccine

A teachers’ union in Aberdeen has urged ministers to “think about” whether school staff should receive priority access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The first people were immunised against coronavirus last week, with care home residents and staff – as well as frontline healthcare workers – among those in the highest-priority group.

However, teachers in the north-east are concerned they are at risk of contracting the disease because they are in contact with large numbers of people.

Although the EIS trade union stopped short of calling for teachers to be prioritised, it urged the Scottish Government to consider whether it would be appropriate.

The organisation last week said its members could stage industrial action over a failure to implement remote learning either side of the Christmas holidays.

Aberdeen City branch secretary Ron Constable said: “This has been discussed at a national level and it was noted that the NHS would be responsible for deciding priority groups, starting with over-80s and care home and healthcare staff.

“There are a lot of priorities to consider. However, the Scottish Government’s mantra is that schools must stay open.

“If they want schools open, they are going to need teachers to be available. We would urge them to think about that.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “There is no current direct evidence that transmission within schools plays a significant contributory role in driving increased rates of infection among children and ONS data has shown no evidence of any difference between the positivity rates of teachers and other school staff, relative to other worker groups of a similar age.

“We continue to have discussions with teachers, trades unions, local authorities, parents and young people as we move through the coronavirus crisis.”