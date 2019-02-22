Aberdeen teachers to brave ‘haunted’ museum for charity

Eight brave teachers will take part in a special charity event in a “haunted” building in Aberdeen.

I’m a Teacher Get Me Out of Here will see the teachers enter the Gordon Highlanders Museum tomorrow to raise funds for Me Too magazine.

The event is to be streamed live on YouTube, with teachers getting a JustGiving text code allocated to them for voting purposes.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Those taking part will be eliminated until only until one teacher is left.

The 19th-Century artist Sir George Reid is believed to haunt the site.

He bought the home in 1867 and turned it into a studio.