Aberdeen teachers challenged to face their fears to raise cash for charity

Teachers are being lined up to take part in a special charity event in a “haunted” building in Aberdeen.

I’m a Teacher Get Me Out of Here will see 12 brave people enter the Gordon Highlanders Museum to raise funds for Me Too magazine, as well as for the attraction.

The event, which previously took place in the Tolbooth Museum in 2016, will give friends, family and pupils the chance to vote to keep people inside.

Eliminations will take place throughout the evening on February 23 until one teacher is left.

So far, nine people have shown an interest, with any secondary school teacher interested urged to get in touch.

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of Me Too, is the organiser. She said: “This is the second time we have done I’m A Teacher. The first time we had 12 teachers compete and the winner was Mr MacDonald from Albyn School.

“The Tolbooth was a fantastic venue but was technically challenging for the livestream on to Facebook and YouTube, given the thick granite walls.

“I’ve always been thinking about where to go next and the opportunity to go to the Gordon Highlanders Museum came up.

“As a charity that also needs funding, it made sense to partner up in a joint fundraiser and split the total.”

A paranormal team will be at the event with the teachers to discover any supernatural activity.

The educators have the possibility of coming face-to-face with Sir George Reid, who is believed to haunt the original home at the site of the museum.

Phionna added: “The Gordon Highlanders Museum was essentially a family home and even with our initial visit with the paranormal team we picked up quite a bit of activity on the reader we had.

“I am looking forward to the buzz in all the schools as pupils and staff start to get excited in the build-up.

“It’s also great that schools can then learn both about the magazine and any families it may help, as well as the education resources at the museum.”

The event is scheduled to be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, with teachers getting a JustGiving text code allocated to them for voting purposes.

Anyone looking to take part has until February 1 to get in touch by emailing phionna@metoomagazine.org