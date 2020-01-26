Aberdeen teacher wins award for school uniform

An Aberdeen teacher has received a prestigious award for her work in promoting a Fairtrade cotton school uniform.

Monica Malet, who teaches at St Joseph’s School in Aberdeen, was one of the team of Scottish teachers who won Campaign of the Year for 2019 in the Scottish Fairtrade Awards.

The school made its first order of Fairtrade uniforms in July 2015 after being put in touch with Craft Aid in Mauritius.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “This made us the first school in Aberdeen to embrace Fairtrade cotton uniforms, which made us all extremely proud.

“Ongoing Fairtrade support continues to be as strong as ever and we are close to celebrating our five years of Fairtrade cotton uniforms.”

Monica was unfortunately unable to attend last year’s awards ceremony but Martin Rhodes, the chief executive of the Scottish Fairtrade Forum, presented her with an award at Marsichal College.