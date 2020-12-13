Aberdeen teacher secures grassroots football award

An Aberdeen teacher has been recognised for her efforts in the world of youth football.

Carol Baxter has been crowned the winner of the 2020 Best Volunteer in Youth Football honour at Scottish Football Association and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards.

While working as a primary school teacher at Riverbank Primary School she has been volunteering as a match secretary at Aberdeen and District Juvenile FA since 1985.

This meant Carol had to prepare fixtures on both Saturdays and Sundays for well over 164 teams from the ages of 13 to 19 with over 200 teams playing non-competitive matches.

That is more teams than the whole of the English and Scottish Professional League combined.

Carol was judged alongside the other regional winners from the Best Volunteer in Youth Football 2020 category and will be presented with her award at a ceremony at a later date.

Scotland football legend and McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador, Kenny Dalglish said: “It’s been a really difficult year for the whole country, but I’m very pleased that we’re able to recognise and celebrate the volunteers who go above and beyond to have a positive impact on their local communities.

“The tireless work of local heroes like Carol Baxter is what keeps the game going. Carol should be extremely proud of all her achievements, grassroots football in Scotland is in a much better place with her being a part of it.”

McDonald’s franchisee, Craig Duncan, who is an avid supporter of grassroots football in Aberdeen, said: “I’ve been supporting grassroots football in Aberdeen for many years and it’s brilliant for McDonald’s to continually champion the work of grassroots volunteers.

“It’s an honour to recognise those who invest countless hours of time to deliver safe, fun football in Scotland, regardless of age, gender or disability.”