Aberdeen teacher Sandra in at deep end after being chosen for British aquathlon team

An Aberdeen teacher has been chosen to represent the country at the upcoming European aquathlon championships.

Sandra Weir, a design and technology teacher at St Machar Academy, has been selected forteam for the event in Austria, which is due to take place in June.

The 39-year-old, who is from Cove, is also waiting to hear back to see if she has qualified for the world championships, which are due to be held in the Netherlands in September.

The competition consists of a multi-sport race of running and swimming races, and those taking part are competing for the fastest overall course completion.

She will be taking part in category H, for females aged between 40 and 44, and will take on about 20 other athletes.

Sandra said: “I have trained myself with no coach or a member of any triathalon/aquathlon, so I feel this is a big achievement.

“I was previously doing triathalons. I used to do marathons but I injured my knee and got minor surgery around three years ago.

“I’m quite stubborn so I started back doing track, swimming and biking and my times were well within the qualifying times.

“So I put my times in and I had to wait a couple of weeks before I heard back.

“I was at work when I found out and I went down to my colleague jumping up and down and she started jumping up and down as well.

“It’s not often you get to represent your country.”

Sandra, who has Crohn’s disease, was injured in an accident on her bike in November, which resulted in her suffering severe concussion for eight weeks.

Since then, she has been building up her confidence again while cycling, as she hopes that in the future she will be able to represent the team in a triathalon event.

She said: “My main aim is to represent Team GB in a triathalon.

“It’s a lot of work but I’ve got to do it.

“I get up early in the morning and go for a run to keep my fitness up.”

Now, to prepare herself, she takes on around two hours of training each day, and more on the weekend, to help her stay fit.

She is also working with Granite City Fitness for strength training each week, and getting regular sports massages from Physiologic Aberdeen to help keep her going.

It’s hoped that Sandra will hear back on whether she has qualified to take part in the 2020 Almere ITU World Championships later this year by the end of March.

To help with the costs of being part of Team GB, Sandra has launched a Go Fund Me page, with £250 already raised to help her pay for the Team GB kit and other costs she will incur.

It’s estimated that the total costs are around £1,600.

She is also being supported by Balmoral Group. The event is due to take place in Walchsee in Austria from June 25-28.

To donate to Sandra’s campaign, visit https://bit.ly/2vIyxg4