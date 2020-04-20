Aberdeen teacher criticised for helping pupils too much

A north-east teacher has been reprimanded after giving excessive amounts of assistance to pupils – which resulted in them not achieving grades.

Stephen Knox, who was the faculty head of English at St Machar Academy in Aberdeen during the 2017/18 academic year, admitted providing pupils studying National 5 with excessive amounts of assistance and failed to ensure their folios were their own work.

Stephen, who now works at Kemnay Academy, also admitted making excessive amendments to pupils’ work using Google Classroom, which resulted in a number of children not obtaining their expected grades.

A General Teaching Council (GTC) for Scotland panel found Knox’s conduct “fell short of the expected professional standards so as to amount to misconduct”.

The GTC said: “There was evidence that a number of pupils were upset about their experience of English and that three pupils in particular did not receive an award in National 5 English due to having to redo their folio pieces in a very short space of time.

“Furthermore, by his own admission the teacher accepted that his actions were dishonest in that the redacted work was not an accurate representation of the work completed by the pupils concerned.

“The panel also considered that the teacher’s actions heavily undermined the assessment process.”

Considering whether a reprimand was an appropriate disposal for Knox, the panel acknowledged that the teacher showed “genuine remorse” and that he had taken significant steps to remediate his conduct.

It added: “The panel was satisfied that the matter represents an isolated incident in a teaching career spanning 23 years and that there has been no repetition of similar conduct.

“The panel noted that there is evidence in the form of testimonials attesting to the good character of the teacher.

“Having regard to all of these factors taken together, the panel concluded that a reprimand was in the public interest and appropriately indicates to the profession and the public the seriousness of the matter at issue, therefore maintaining public confidence in teachers and the teaching profession.

“The panel considered that a reprimand for a period of 12 months was proportionate in all the circumstances.”

Vincent Docherty, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of education, said: “We note the decision of the General Teaching Council for Scotland, having worked closely with them to provide input.

“The panel is satisfied the member of our teaching team has remediated their behaviour and we will closely monitor their work.

“We have every confidence in their ability to succeed, learning from mistakes made in difficult circumstances while working for another local authority.”

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment.