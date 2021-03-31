Show Links
Aberdeen teacher avoids being struck off after doctoring hundreds of piece of pupils’ coursework

by Kathryn Wylie
31/03/2021
An Aberdeen teacher who doctored his pupils’ coursework is being allowed to continue teaching after avoiding being struck off at a tribunal.

Scott Brown made hundreds of alterations to his students’ coursework while working as an English teacher for Aberdeen City Council at Oldmachar Academy.

Mr Brown, who now teaches at Aberdeen’s private Albyn School, admitted doctoring that media coursework during the 2017-18 academic year.

