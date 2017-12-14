Aberdeen taxis to be banned from adding fees for card payments

The practice of taxis charging extra for paying by card is set to become a thing of the past when city councillors meet next week.

Earlier this year the Government unveiled new rules that will mean card-charging in the UK will come to an end in January.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee has been asked to agree proposals to ban taxi drivers from charging customers the surcharge from January 13.

A report by Lynn May, solicitor at the local authority, said: “The Government agreed that this ban will provide a clearer picture for consumers and a level playing field between payment instruments.

“Consumers should be able to know the full price of the product or service they are purchasing upfront and be confident that there will be no additional charges when they come to pay whatever payment instrument they chose to use.

“A blanket ban on surcharging for all payment instruments will also be much easier to enforce than the current position in which retailers/service providers are able to pass on costs, but often the consumer has no easy way of assessing what these costs are.”

A surcharge of 10% for customers paying by debit or credit card has been in place for a number of years, and was included in the licensing committee’s latest taxi fare review.

The report adds that the recommendations would protect residents and visitors hiring taxis and private hire cars from the risk of “excessive fees”.

Ms May added that any complaints about overcharging after the cut off date of January 13 should be made to the city council’s licensing enforcement officers or Trading Standards Officers.

In 2010, the total value of surcharges for debit and credit cards in the UK was an estimated £473 million.

While many industries have acted to absorb the cost and not pass these on to consumers, these rules will bring an end to the practice entirely.

Members of the licensing committee are set to meet on Tuesday to agree the proposals.