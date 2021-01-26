Aberdeen taxi firm launches discount scheme for vaccine recipients

An Aberdeen taxi firm has launched a new initiative to help the public get to their Covid-19 vaccine appointments.

Members of the public over the age of 70 have begun receiving their jabs as part of the next round of Scotland’s coronavirus vaccination programme.

Rainbow City Taxis is offering £5 off to anyone over 70 who is travelling to receive the first dose of their inoculations over the next three weeks.

The company has called the scheme “Taxi for a Vaxi”, and is open to anyone in Aberdeen who can show their letter of appointment.

Managing director Russell McLeod said the staff at Rainbow City want to do their bit to help others during the pandemic.

Russell said: “Anyone who is over the age of 70 who is going for their vaccine will be eligible for £5 off if they give us a call.

“Back at the very start of the pandemic we did 20% off for hospital workers, and since then we have been looking for something else to do.

© Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“We don’t want people to have to use public transport, and in that age group a lot of people don’t have access to a car.

“Because of the restrictions, people might not be in a position to get a lift from a friend or relative.

“We decided we wanted to try and help, because everyone who can be doing something should be.

“We’re in a position to help, and we’ll do anything that will help us get through this quicker.”

The scheme will run until the middle of next month, by which time the vast majority of the over-70 cohort are expected to have received the first doses of their vaccinations.

Russell said: “We’ll be doing it for three weeks, because most of the over-70s are expected to be vaccinated by February 14.

“People have to be within the city, and they have to be able to show the driver their letter which shows they’re going to their appointment.”