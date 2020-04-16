Aberdeen taxi firm hands out fish suppers to care home residents and staff

The boss of an Aberdeen taxi firm helped keep care home residents’ spirits up with a giant order of 50 fish suppers.

Rainbow City Taxis managing director Russell McLeod surprised staff and residents at VSA’s Ruthrieston House facility, where his mother lives.

Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish and Chips, on Great Western Road, cooked up the order for the home’s 40 residents and 10 staff.

Russell was eager to make sure nobody missed out on the treat.

He said: “Having not seen my mum for over three weeks and knowing how she likes a fish supper, I thought I couldn’t just go down with one.

“I decided to get one for all the residents and staff.

“My good friends at Oor Wullie’s Fish and Chips were delighted to help.”

VSA’s chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “Our residents at Ruthrieston were truly delighted with their fish and chip supper; thank you so much to Russell and Oor Wullie’s fish and chip shop for treating them.

“This is a challenging time for many of the vulnerable people in our care and treats like this mean so much to them.”

Meanwhile, individuals and organisations across the city have also been helping VSA in its battle to keep its staff and residents safe from Covid-19.

Aberdeen men Alan Melia and Kiall Clark donated home-made safety masks for carers to ensure their safety.

Protective equipment has also been donated by organisations including Robert Gordon’s College, Portlethen’s Place to Eat, Sainsbury’s in Garthdee and North East Plumbing & Heating Services.

The donations also included some festive treats for the residents, such as sweets and Easter eggs.

Kenneth said: “The response we have had from the public is great and shows a real community spirit.

“Everyone who has, and is continuing to donate to us, I can’t thank you enough. It will help us to continue to provide the best of care,” Mr Simpson said.

VSA offers two million hours of care every year across its 22 sites in the north-east.

It has launched a fundraising appeal to help it continue to support the most vulnerable people across the north-east throughout the Covid-19 outbreak.

So far more than £3,000 has been raised.

Kenneth added: “I want to personally thank everyone who has donated to our Covid-19 appeal.

“Many of you have sent in cheques but we don’t have addresses to send you a thank you letter. Please know we are truly grateful.”

Meanwhile, VSA is also taking part in the 2.6 Challenge, which encourages people to raise money using the numbers 2.6 or 26.

It has been set up by the organisers of the London Marathon as a way of supporting charities across the country.

VSA’s director of external relations Jennifer Mitchell said: “VSA is delighted to announce that we have partnered up with the national 2.6 Challenge.

“The event asks anyone from any age and ability to think of an imaginative way of raising money based round the numbers 26 or 2.6.

“This could be anything from 26 minutes of yoga to 2.6 miles of running,” she said.

Visit giving.vsa.org.uk/cf/covid-19-appeal to donate.

To take part in the 2.6 Challenge, sign up at twopointsixchallenge.justgiving.com and add Aberdeen Association of Social Services as your chosen charity.

