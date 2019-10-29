Public to be consulted over proposals to increase taxi fares by 7% next year

The public is due to be consulted over plans to increase taxi fares across Aberdeen by 7%.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee unanimously agreed to consult on a 7% the hike at a meeting in the Town House this afternoon.

Currently passengers are charged £2.40 for the first 950 yards and then 20p for every additional 180.5yds.

Under the new pricing structure, this would be changed to £2.60 for the first 940 yds, with 20p then charged for every 160yds travelled.

Part of the reason for the proposed increase is the result of new information being used to calculate prices.

Previously the council used information provided by the AA to work out costs but these figures have not been revised since 2014.

A formal public consultation will be carried out on the proposed 7% increase, with responses to be made by December 1.

Following the consultation, it is proposed that a report summarising the responses received is submitted to the licensing committee on December 3.

At that time, the committee will be invited to make a final decision on any changes to the fare scales.

If approved, the changes would come into effect on January 29.