Aberdeen taxi fares to rise by 7% next year

Councillors have backed a move to increase taxi fares across Aberdeen by 7%.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee unanimously agreed to introduce the hike at a meeting in the Town House this afternoon.

Currently passengers are charged £2.40 for the first 950 yards and then 20p for every additional 180.5yds.

Under the new pricing structure, this would be changed to £2.60 for the first 940 yds, with 20p then charged for every 160yds travelled.

Part of the reason for the increase is the result of new information being used to calculate prices.

Previously the council used information provided by the AA to work out costs but these figures have not been revised since 2014.

The changes will come into effect on January 29.