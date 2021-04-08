Taxi drivers in Aberdeen are to receive an additional top-up grant of £1,000 each from Aberdeen City Council.

This is in addition to the £1,500 which has already been paid to recipients of the Taxi Driver Support Fund.

Drivers will not need to reapply, and payment will be paid automatically in the next two weeks.

The council will contact all eligible taxi drivers for payment to be made into their nominated bank accounts.

In total, £860,000 extra support for taxi drivers in Aberdeen city is being made available.

As a result of the pandemic, taxi and private hire drivers in the city have faced significant challenges due to the restrictions on travel and reduction in footfall within the city.

This extra support recognises these challenges and aims to address some of the hardship experienced to date.

The Scottish Government’s Taxi Driver and Private Hire Fund closed on March 25th.

To date, Aberdeen City Council has distributed £1,278,000 to drivers in the city.

Aberdeen City Council has received a total of £6 million through the £120m Local Authorities Discretionary Fund.

During the first phase, the Council allocated over £1.3m.

The second phase remains open for other businesses that have not received other support since October.

To be eligible, taxi drivers must show evidence of a loss of income linked to COVID-19 restrictions.

Applications can still be made at: COVID-19 Discretionary Business Fund.