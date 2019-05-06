Aberdeen taxi driver spends thousands in visa battle for wife

An Aberdeen taxi driver today said it feels like a “lottery” whether his wife’s visa will be accepted.

Keith Webster, 49, and his wife Susan, 55, from Arizona, have had her visa request to stay in the UK rejected twice.

As previously reported in the Evening Express, the couple say they’re in “the fight of our lives” to secure residency for Susan, who has already sold her home in the United States and has given up her job as a hospice worker.

The pair, from Marywell, near Portlethen, who met online in March 2016 and married in April 2018 in Arizona, are in limbo, with Susan’s current six-month visitor visa due to run out next month.

Keith believes they have spent more than £8,000 trying to resolve the problem and had written to Home Secretary Sajid Javid about getting a resolution to their case.

Now the couple have made plans to leave the country in June but are hopeful a new visa would be accepted.

Keith said: “We have booked our flights to leave in June.

“We’ve spoken to our MP, Andrew Bowie, and have started the process of our new visa application.

“Our flights we’ve just paid for are almost £1,000 each and we’ve had to book return flights as it is cheaper, but Susan won’t even be using her return.

“I’m going as well because Susan can’t face being alone during the whole process again.

“When we got married in April, I had to come back on my own and we were separated for seven months.”

Keith added: “I hate the Home Office. We are spending all this money on a new visa and we feel like we’ve been caught up in a big game.

“I feel like it is a gamble we are taking and we hope we can get through this time. However, with the help from Andrew Bowie and an immigration solicitor we are feeling more hopeful.

“We can’t apply for a visa while Susan is in the country, so we have to leave, and as soon as we land we will be sending the application.

“We want to get it sorted before then though and have someone intervene and have us down to London for an interview before we have to get on the flight.

“It feels like we are waiting for our name to be pulled out of a hat to get accepted. Our life feels like it is a lottery.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “All applications are considered on their individual merits, on the basis of the evidence provided and in line with the immigration rules.”