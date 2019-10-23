Aberdeen taxi boss says plan for 7% fares rise ‘overdue’

An Aberdeen taxi boss has welcomed proposals to increase fares by 7% from next year.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee will discuss the potential hike at a meeting next week.

Councillors have two options to consider which include confirming the increase or keeping the current rates the same.

If any changes are approved they would be introduced at the end of January.

Russell McLeod from Rainbow City Taxis is backing the price increase and said it was “overdue” for cab drivers in Aberdeen.

He said the plans would help offset the rising costs of running a vehicle in recent years.

Mr McLeod said any increase would have a “short-term impact” and that drivers in the city have been “patient” while waiting for a change.

He said: “It is the council who have come up with this. It is overdue and the taxi drivers have been patient.

“I think like everything it may have a short-term impact, but the reality is that we have bills to pay.

“The drivers have been patient with the city economy and we have to recoup what we are not earning anymore.”

As it stands, taxi passengers are charged £2.40 for the first 950 yards and then 20p for every additional 180.5 yards.

Under the new pricing structure, this would be changed to £2.60 for the first 940 yards, with 20p then charged for every 160 yards travelled.

Members of the licensing committee will be asked to back one of the two options next Tuesday with a consultation then held with taxi drivers and operators.

A report to councillors said: “At the meeting of the Taxi and Private Hire Car Consultation Group, the trade representatives provided an initial view on both options.

“Although the trade appreciated it was never a good time, in relation to the public, to ask for an increase in the tariff, they were generally happy with the two options proposed.

“Once the committee has undertaken the consultation with the representatives of taxi operators in their area, reviewed the scales and agreed on proposed new scales, they require to carry out a formal public consultation on the proposals.

“Steps will also be taken to consult with current licence holders.”

Part of the reason for the proposed hike is the result of new information being used to calculate prices.

Previously the council used information provided by the AA to work out costs but these figures have not been revised since 2014.

The report added: “The significant increase in costs are due to the AA source not being updated since 2014.

“Therefore, this has had the effect that five years of small increments are now being reflected in this fare review.”