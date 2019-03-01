Aberdeen event will hear stories of people living with dementia

A dementia conference will be held in Aberdeen next month.

The Life Changes Trust is set to host a Community and Dementia Conference on March 20.

There will also be two smaller events taking place two days before.

These sessions will include storytelling for people affected by dementia, as well as a social event for those affected by the illness.

The conference, which will be held at Hilton Aberdeen Treetops hotel from 9.45am-3.30pm, will focus on how to improve the lives of those living with the condition and their carers.

The event is free and is open to anyone living with the condition, unpaid carers and people who work in the field of dementia.

Aberdeen City lead commissioner Anne McKenzie will also be attending the conference.

The event will be streamed on Facebook for those who can’t make it.