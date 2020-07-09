Aberdeen takes step forward as plans to move into Phase 3 of lockdown revealed

More public services and activities in the community are set to be gradually rolled out across Aberdeen as the country moves into Phase 3 of lockdown easing.

Shopping centres across the city, along with some hotels and restaurants, will reopen on Monday.

However there is no dates for outdoor events, indoor entertainment venues or gyms.

Meanwhile, plans to reopen the Aberdeen Art Gallery are being worked on, with the aim of reopening the popular venue later in summer.

Libraries across the city are also working through plans for safe reopening when permitted.

However, it is unlikely the Maritime Museum, the Tollbooth and the Treasure Hub will open at the time due to difficulties maintaining social distancing.

Council Co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “We are all keen to get back to ‘normal’ but it will take time, and it will be different, however today marks another step on our route map journey.

“The council has been able to move safely forward because we’ve prepared for recovery and have been rigorous when reinstating services – an approach that will continue through Phase 3.

“We have Financial Resilience Recovery Plan that ensures we can keep delivering key services whilst still balancing our books, the £1.76 million Spaces for People project that has allowed activity in the city centre and elsewhere to safely resume and businesses to start trading again, and a socio-economic rescue plan that positions us to thrive again.

“The council, in conjunction with public and private organisations, will lead the charge as the city adapts. In promoting recovery we need pace but canniness too – or we risk losing all the progress to date.”

Co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing added: “We are committed to playing our part to help Aberdeen emerge from lockdown in a way that protects public health, especially our most vulnerable, and sustains our local economy.

“As we make our way through Phase 3, the safeguarding of staff and customers remains our top priority.

“The impact in terms of people’s health and economic recovery of a localised or national return to lockdown cannot be underestimated.”