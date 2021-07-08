Aberdeen swimming pool ready for revamp after £4.8 million contract awarded

Work to transform Northfield swimming pool will start following £4.8 million funding from Sport Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

Originally built back in 1996, the council-owned facility will include a gym and wellness centre and combine with other amenities to create a new sports hub once the work is complete.

Contractors the CHAP Group have been appointed by council bosses to oversee the refurbishment.

The pool originally closed due to equipment failures, and as part of the contract, significant elements of the mechanical and electrical plant will be replaced along with fixtures and fittings.

New fitness studio

In addition, the new facility will include; a larger, fully accessible changing village, 40-station fitness suite multi-purpose studio, dry changing facilities and clinical suites for use by NHS Grampian.

Plans had been approved by the city growth and resources committee but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

Councillor Gordon Graham, vice convener of capital programme committee, said: “To be progressing with the build is fantastic news for both the local community and Aberdeen as a whole.

“Together with Sport Aberdeen, the council is committing a very significant financial investment to deliver a state-of-the-art health, fitness and sport hub.

“In addition to technical upgrades to the pool itself, the new facilities will provide an exciting wellness centre for the local communities of Northfield and Mastrick and people across the city.

“The new dry facilities will greatly broaden its appeal, increase income, and so help make the pool more financially self-sustaining long into the future.”

‘First-class sport and physical activity facilities’

Sport Aberdeen has been awarded £100,000 from sportscotland, Scotland’s national sporting body, to support the project – the maximum amount awarded for capital projects.

Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson added: “We are delighted to reach this significant milestone in the refurbishment and expansion of Northfield Swimming Pool.

“Along with our partners at Aberdeen City Council, we have been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to ensure this project has kept momentum over the last, very challenging year.

“The support of sportscotland, by way of a significant funding grant, is very gratefully received, and we look forward to delivering this fantastic venue for the Northfield community, creating the opportunity for more people of all ages and abilities to access first-class sport and physical activity facilities.”

The pool is expected to open in summer 2022, and will be next to a recently completed third-generation 3G artificial turf pitch at Northfield Academy.

Hugh Craigie, Managing Director at CHAP Group, said: “CHAP Group are pleased to have been awarded the upgrade project at Northfield Swimming Pool.

“The planned upgrades and extension to the existing facilities will rejuvenate Northfield Swimming Pool and bring the amenity up to date.

“We look forward to working alongside Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen to deliver this exciting project.”