Aberdeen swimming club’s medal haul helps charity fundraising efforts

An Aberdeen swimming club has been splashing the cash for charity.

The Aberdeen group Silver City Blues has donated £1 for every medal that has been returned by a race winner at swim meets over the past four years.

Hundreds of pounds have been raised so far, with 116 medals being returned at one championship alone, with money going to causes such as Children 1st and CHAS.

Silver City Blues’ Mark Hadfield, who gave up one of his medals, said: “It is always great to win and take home a medal for your swim.

“Knowing that donating it back can make a difference to children and their families in Aberdeen is a reward in itself.”

Brian Bain, vice president of the group, said: “Some masters win so many medals they don’t feel the need to keep collecting them.

“Rather than the club making a profit we decided to support some local charities.”