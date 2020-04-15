Aberdeen surfers warned not to risk lives of RNLI crew

An Aberdeen lifeboat manager has warned surfers to stay out of the sea after his crew’s lives were put at risk when called out on a rescue mission.

The Aberdeen lifeboat was launched yesterday after the team were called out to help a surfer in difficulty.

Three crew members from the city’s lifeboat station launched the Buoy Woody 85N shortly after 3.30pm and arrived on the scene 15 minutes later.

The surfer had struggled to get back on his board however, by the time the lifeboat arrived, was back on it and in no immediate danger.

After speaking with the lifeboat crew about the dangers of going into the water during the Covid-19 lockdown, the surfer made his own way ashore.

Bill Deans MBE, operations manager at Aberdeen Lifeboat Station, was disappointed his crew had to expose themselves to risk in this way.

He said: “Like most people, our volunteer lifeboat crew members are self-isolating at home in line with government guidelines – mostly doing their day jobs remotely.

“However, they are always willing to set aside their own concerns to respond if the call comes that someone is in danger at sea.

“There is no way a lifeboat crew of three can maintain two-metre separation aboard a five-metre long lifeboat – and if they had required to pull someone from the water, the infection concerns are obvious to all.

“I have every sympathy with people who would like to use their daily exercise period to swim, sail, surf or whatever – but on behalf of every lifeboat crew member in the UK and Ireland, I have to appeal to them not to put our crews at indirect risk by going into or onto the sea.

“Stay safe ashore, protect the emergency services and save lives.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An 11-person coastguard team was also dispatched to the scene.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We had a call from a member of the public reporting a surfer in trouble just to the north of the harbour.

“Lifeboat and Coastguard rescue teams were both tasked to locate and rescue the surfer but on arrival it was apparent he was safe and well and not in any need of assistance, and he made his own way back to the beach.”

The rescue teams were called out hours after a surfer was fined for heading into the North Sea while lockdown restrictions are in place.

Dougie Taylor, 44, lives in Fittie next to Aberdeen Beach and has been surfing for exercise during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

But when the marine biologist took to the water with his surf board on Monday he found himself being given a talking-to by a police officer.

Dougie said: “I live in Fittie so I was surfing outside my house as my daily form of exercise which I’m allowed to do.

“I was stopped on the way back in by a police officer who said in his opinion it wasn’t an appropriate form of exercise and decided to fine me for it.

“I get his point of view.

“He was trying to make the point that if anything happened to me it would potentially give the NHS more work.

“But I’m an experienced surfer and out there every day and nothing’s ever happened to me.”

Dougie said he was issued with a £60 fine, which would reduce to £30 if paid promptly.

Two surfers were also given a warning by police after surfing at Aberdeen Beach on Saturday.