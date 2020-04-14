Aberdeen surfer hits out after being fined by police for exercising at beach

An Aberdeen surfer has hit out after being fined for going into the sea just metres from his house for his daily exercise.

Dougie Taylor, 44, lives in Fittie next to Aberdeen Beach and has been surfing for exercise during the lockdown.

But when the marine biologist took to the water with his surf board yesterday he found himself being given a talking to by a police officer.

Dougie said: “I was stopped on the way back in by a police officer who said in his opinion it wasn’t an appropriate form of exercise and decided to fine me for it.

“He was trying to make the point that if anything happened to me it would potentially give the NHS more work.

“But I’m an experienced surfer and out there every day and nothing’s ever happened to me.”

Dougie said he was issued with a £60 fine, which would reduce to £30 if paid promptly.

“As far as I’m concerned I’m self-isolating out there, I’m not posing any risk of spreading coronavirus.”

Asked for a comment, a police spokeswoman said: “We aren’t giving a running commentary of individual fines. We don’t have the capacity to look into every single one.”

It comes after two surfers were pictured being spoken to by officers at Aberdeen Beach on Saturday, when police confirmed they were given “suitable advice”.

