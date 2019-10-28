Aberdeen support worker facing hearing over benefit fraud convictions

A support worker is facing a disciplinary hearing after being convicted of benefit fraud.

Jennifer Morrison is registered in Aberdeen with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) as a support worker in both a housing support service and a care at home service.

According to a new report published by the SSSC, Ms Morrison faces an allegation that her fitness to practise is impaired as a result of the allegation.

Addressing Ms Morrison, the report said: “You allegedly behaved inappropriately outside of work by claiming benefits to which you were not entitled and were convicted under the Social Security Administration Act 1992.

“It is alleged that your fitness to practise is impaired because of your conviction.

“The fitness to practise department considers that if the allegations are proved you will have failed to comply with parts of the SSSC code of practice.”

The report alleges Ms Morrison breached three parts of that code.

A hearing is to take place at the SSSC’s base in Dundee next Monday and Tuesday.

A panel will first decide if the allegation has been proved.

If it is proved, the panel will decide if Ms Morrison’s fitness to practise has been impaired and if a sanction should be placed on her registration.

Measures can include warnings, suspensions and being struck off the record.

SSSC guidance says: “A worker is fit to practise if they meet the standards of character, conduct and competence necessary for them to do their job safely and effectively with particular regard to the SSSC’s code of practise.”

Ms Morrison could not be reached for comment.